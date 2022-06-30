PAN Aadhaar linking last date ends today: Double penalty from July 1st

Pay this penalty if you link PAN to your Aadhaar on or before June 30

You will attract a penalty if you link your PAN card with Aadhaar card on or before June 30. The charges of penalty has been fixed at Rs 500, according to a circular notice issued by CBDT.

Pay this penalty if you link PAN with Aadhar on or After July 1

According to CBDT's circular notice, if you link your PAN with Aadhaar on or after July 1, 2022, you will have to pay a late charge of Rs 1000.

This is how you need to make the penalty payment

You will be required to pay a penalty in the above scenarios. You will need to pay the penalty by Challan No ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other Than Companies) and Minor head 500, as per the Tweet of Income Tax Department.

How to link your PAN with Aadhaar by following process:

a) Open the Income Tax e-filing portal - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

. .

b) Register on it (if not already done). Your PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be your user id.

c) Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

d) A pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If not, go to 'Profile Settings' on Menu bar and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

e) Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.

f) Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. Pls. note that if there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

g) If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the "link now" button.

h) A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN

i) You may also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

How to check status if PAN-Aadhaar linking is complete or not

Follow the steps given below to check if your mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking is complete: