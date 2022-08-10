‘Paltu Ram’ to ‘Kursi Kumar’ to ‘saanp’: A few jibes that Lalu and Tejashwi had taken at Nitish Kumar

Now that he is back with the RJD, let us take a look at some of the scathing attacks made by the father-son duo of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav when Nitish had dumped the RJD.

Owing to his constant flip-flops, Lalu Yadav had nine years back coined the term 'Paltu Ram' for Nitish Kumar.

In a tweet posted a couple of years back, Lalu Yadav had said, "Nitish saanp hai, jaise saanp kaichul chorte hai waise Nitish kaichul chorte hai aur harr do saal mai saanp ki tarah naya chamda dharan kar leta hai. Kisi ko shak?"

Lalu and his son Tejashwi had used the term 'kursi Kumar' for the record number of times Nitish has been chief minister of Bihar.

Tejashwi who is set to be the deputy chief minister of Bihar had said that Nitish Kumar is running a circus and not a government. He is functioning on the rehem-o-karam of the BJP.

"Bihar mai bahar hai, ghotalo ki bharmar hai," Tejashwi had said five years back while taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar.