Palestinian terrorist kills 7 in Israel

Though Islamist attacks on Jews are not new in Israel, this is one of the deadliest in recent years. As per reports, the 21-year-old terrorist belongs to East Jerusalem. He opened fire on the Jews when they were finished with night Sabbath prayers. The terrorist tried to run away after the mass shooting but the Israeli police tried to stop him. He started firing on them as well and in the ensuing encounter, the terrorist received severe injuries and died.

New Delhi, Jan 28: Yet in another terrorist attack, seven innocent Jews have been killed in Israel. According to the Israeli police, a Palestinian terrorist attacked a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighbourhood. In his indiscriminate shooting, seven Jews were killed while an equal number of other Jews received severe injuries .

The incident occurred just ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming tour to the region. Hence, it is suspected that the attack might have been carried out to use the occasion to attract the attention of the world towards the Palestinian cause. However, there will be no change in Blinken's schedule and the visit will go on as per the schedule.

'Israel would respond'

'Israel would respond' was the commitment that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given to his countrymen to avenge the brutal killings. He said these lines when he addressed the nation. However, he also requested his countrymen to not to resort to violence and promised that the revenge would be taken by the Israeli security forces that are well equipped for it.

Netanyahu did not, however, disclose the specifics of the revenge actions to be taken. But those who are aware of the way Israel operates know that the handlers of the young terrorists will be hunted down by the Israeli security forces. Although for now, it appears to be a lone wolf attack, there must be some group that is behind such a dastardly attack.

History of Islamist terror attacks on Jews

Jews in Israel have been facing existential threat from Islamist groups not just in their neighbourhood but around the world. Even the far away located Pakistan keeps threatening Israel. Iran's Islamic government has its nuke project specifically for the annihilation of the only Jew State in the world. Over the decades, there have been dozens of terror attacks on Jews in public places.

There is a larger design to attack Jews in Israel as a part of the ongoing conflict. The Islamic terrorists don't leave a moment when they don't plan to attack Israelis, especially the Jews who form the majority. During the Second Intifada from 2000 to 2005, Islamist terrorist groups used children for suicide bombings that killed Jews at various public places.

Palestinian terrorist groups have been recruiting minors and using them to attack Israeli targets. They not just attack Israeli security forces but civilians as well. This attack in the synagogue is just another example of how even civilians live under the constant threat of death from terrorists.