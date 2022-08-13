Palestinian support for China in Taiwan dispute not surprising

The Palestinian leadership's links with the communist regime in Beijing have been very deep since long. Interestingly, Palestinian leaders have had a tradition of backing oppressive regimes and organizations around the world.
In the wake of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's office in Ramallah issued a statement which says that "the State of Palestine stands by the friendly People's Republic of China." The statement expresses Palestinian "support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing its right to defend its sovereign, security and development interests."
Observers say Taiwan has been a self-governed territory since the Communists came to power in Beijing in 1949. It has over the years evolved to be a full-fledged democracy. Interaction between leaders of the United States or any democratic nation ought to be treated as normal. No responsible government in the world would allow itself to approve of the measures, including military drill, China undertook in the region in the wake of the Pelosi visit to the island nation.