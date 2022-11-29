Palestine sympathiser, lesser known filmmaker Nadav Lapid had once called Israel a ‘sick soul’

In 2019, in an interview with the Now Toronto magazine while speaking about his film, Synonymous, Lapid called the collective soul of Israel a sick soul. "The film talks about the collective Israeli soul and the collective soul is a sick soul. Something in the deepest essence of Israeli existence is false-it is rotten. It is not just Benjamin Netanyahu-it is not special to Israel. But at the same time, I think that this Israeli sickness or nature is characterised by young Israeli men who are muscular, smiling, who do not raise any questions and do not have any doubts. They are extremely proud of being Israeli. They have a total dichotomist vision of existence: Us versus all the others."

In 2021, through his film Ahed Knee, he tried to display the love-hate relationship with the homeland. The film was inspired by his own experience of government meddling a report said. "A sort of intimacy towards Israel sneaked behind my back and got into the screen." He added, "want to show how people's souls are changed, tormented, perverted sometimes by a state, by a place, less than talking about the state of Israel itself," he said at a press conference.

About Nadav Lapid:

A writer and filmmaker, Nadav Lapid was born in Tel Aviv in 1975. He studied philosophy at Tel Aviv University and Literature in Paris. In the year 2001, he wrote a novel, "Continua Bailando". He also worked as a cinematographer on several documentaries. In the year 2006, he graduated from the Sam Spiegel Film School, Jerusalem. He received a special jury prize for his debut film Policeman at the Locarno International Film Festival in 2011.

At the Berlin Film Festival, in 2019 he was awarded the Golden Bear. In 2016, he served as a jury member for Cannes Film Festival's Critics Week. In 2015 his film, The Kindergarten premiered during the Critics Week at Cannes.

About the controversy:

Nadav Lapid, on November 28 sparked a controversy by calling Vivek Agnihotri's film, The Kashmir Files vulgar propaganda. The remarks by the lesser known filmmaker were made during the International Film Festival that was held in Goa.

While he tried to make his remarks look as though they were a collective decision of the jury members, the same fell flat.

Another jury member denied being part of the statement and said that the issue was not raised during any of the jury meeting. The statement was given in Lapid's individual category, the jury member said.