Pakistan ups psy-ops in J&K again, issues yet another chilling warning to Kashmiri Pandits

The Kashmir Fight, a blog that is run by the The Resistence Front which is a derivative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has aid that it would turn transit colonies of the Kashmiri Pandits into graveyards.

New Delhi, Dec 15: The psy-ops by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir continues with terror group the Kashmir Fight issuing a fresh threat to the Kashmiri Pandit government employees.

The number of terrorists who have been gunned down in the Valley has gone up. Infiltration bids by Pakistan backed terrorists has become difficult and this has led terror groups to come up with a new strategy

"This Occupier puppet regime stationed in IIOJK wants to make these PM Package scapegoats to live in dream world ascertained the progress of the but ignores the fact that their dirty plans have gotexposed. The list we are uploaded is not just a list but a being carried out at the two sites warning to all PM Package scapegoats not to get carriedaway with Occupier regimes filthy promises. The laid emphasis on timely completic settlements that has been raised on this land for these PM,"the letter read.

The group has also threatened contractors involved the construction of new transit colonies for the Kashmiri Pandit government employees. Calling these settlements as Israeli type settlements, the terror group released the names of Kashmiri Pandit government employees again.

"Remember that; When the Oceans roar it demolish everything that is it's target. So be ready. Package scapegoats and other Non-Local/Foreigner the works: LG Manoj Sinha employees will certainly become the graveyard for them.The Resistance Fighters won't allow Israeli type settlements in IIOJK and anybody/everyone involves in this will be dealt harshly. Those contractors involved in raising these structures also will not be spared," the letter also read.

The letter further said that it is just a matter of time when the wrath of Resistance Fighters will befall on all those traitors involved. To all PM Package scapegoats just introspect yourselves and how this Occupier Fascist Regime uses you. It is up to you what to decide. These settlements are your graveyards.

The escalation of psy-ops:

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that these terror groups funded by Pakistan have been finding it hard to operate in the Valley owing the upping of the ante against them by the security forces.

The operation is masterminded by a terrorist named Mukhtar Baba who has taken shelter in Turkey. He also regularly visits Pakistan and is in close contact with his handlers in Pakistan. He coordinates with the communications chief of the The Resistence Front and puts out such lists. Also the official cited above said that he has been getting the names to put out on the hit-list through a close contact in Srinagar. The role of some people within the establishment too cannot be ruled out as such sensitive information is available only within the system, the official cited above said.

It has also been found that the role assigned to Baba is to groom new terrorists. Gul on the other hand handles the blog Kashmir Fight. Putting out such lists creates an atmosphere of fear to the already tormented Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir.

With infiltrations down, the number of terrorists being gunned down high, Pakistan has been indulging in such psy-ops to keep the Valley on the boil.

The psy-ops also include putting out hit-lists of pro-India journalists, police and government officials. The killing of Shujaat Bhukari, the founding editor of Rising Kashmir was also part of a similar operation. Both Baba and Gul had discussed the killing of Bukhari in the past. Bhukari who had survived three assassination bids was shot dead outside his office in the Press Enclave area of Srinagar on June 14 2018.