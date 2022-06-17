Pakistan: Two teenage Hindu sisters raped

The men identified as Umair Ashfaq and Kashif Ali allegedly raped them and fled the scene, the official said.

The medical test of the two girls confirmed raped, the police official said.

Police registered the case after a three-day delay as some influential people of the area reportedly wanted to settle the matter with the victims' family amicably.

One suspected rapist Kashif reportedly belongs to an influential family of the area.

Yaqoob said an FIR has been registered against the suspects on the complaint of the girls' father. The police official further said that alleged rapist Umair has been arrested while the other had secured a pre-arrest bail from the court.

(PTI)