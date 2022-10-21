Pakistan should continue to take credible action against terror: India

"...As a result of FATF scrutiny, Pakistan has been forced to take some action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in attacks against the entire international community in Mumbai on 26/11..," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"It is in global interest that the world remains clear that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible & sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control," it added.

In a statement, the FATF on Friday said it "welcomes Pakistan's significant progress in improving its AML/CFT [anti-money laundering/counter-financing of terrorism] regime".

"Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021, the latter of which was completed in advance of the deadlines, encompassing 34 action items in total," the statement said.

"Pakistan is therefore no longer subject to the FATF's increased monitoring process. Pakistan will continue to work with APG to further improve its AML/CFT system," it said.

Pakistan has been on the grey list of Paris-based global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018. This greylisting has adversely impacted its imports, exports, remittances, international trade and financial system.