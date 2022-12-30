Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif condones death of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away this morning after being admitted in hospital for two days. PM Modi visited Gujarat and after paying tributes performed the last rites of his mother along with his brothers.

Following the passing away of his mother, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "a glorious century now rests at the feet of God. The PM while sharing her picture said that in 'maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey to an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.'

Tributes have been pouring since the passing away of Heeraben Modi.

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India said.

''Extremely saddened by the news of the passing away of Mrs. Hiraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' ''My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss,'' BSP leader Mayawati said in a tweet.

''Extremely saddened by the passing away of honourable Mrs. Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May her soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Heartfelt tributes.'' SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said.

''Received the sad news of the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. May God give place to the departed pious soul at his feet and give courage to Shri @narendramodi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain. Om Shanti, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.