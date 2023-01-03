Pakistan intruder gunned down by BSF along International Border

The intruder from Pakistan was shot dead by the BSF at the Gurdaspur Sector along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab. The BSF noticed the infiltration bid at around 8 am on January 3. The BSF said that it noticed the infiltration attempt being made by the armed intruder. Ads he approved the BSF fence from the Pakistan, the intruder was challenged and neutralised by troops of the BSF.

The BSF said that an extensive search operation is being carried out following the incident.

Inspector General of BSF's Punjab Frontier Asif Jalal said that the troops of the 73 Batalion of BSF spotted some suspicious movement in the areas of the BSF's Channa Border outpost on Tuesday morning. Following this, they swung into action and opened fire in which a Pakistan intruder was shot dead. Reports said that a group of intruders were trying to infiltrate into Punjab. They were however spotted by the BSF.

The incident comes at a time when there has been a lot of activity along the International Border in Punjab. There have been multiple drone sightings which the BSF has been tackling. In many instances it was found that drones from Pakistan had entered India through the International Border and dropped off arms, ammunition and drugs.

Officials have said that the arms and ammunition along with the drugs have been dropped for two purposes. Some consignment are meant to be transported to Jammu and Kashmir and handed over to the terrorists in the Valley. The others are circulated in Punjab where attempts are underway to revive the Khalistan movement in the state. The proceeds from the drugs are used to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials have also said.