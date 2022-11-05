Pakistan High Commission issues 2,942 visas to Sikh pilgrims

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines 1974. Every year Sikh yatris visit Pakistan to observe religious festivals.

New Delhi, Nov 05: The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to 2,942 Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. The visas were issued so that the devotees can attend the birth celebrations scheduled to be held in Pakistan from November 6 to 15.

The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas that are granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries. "The issuance of pilgrimage visas to religious pilgrims by the High Commission is in line with the Government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines between the two countries," the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi said.

During the visit, the pilgrims would go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. The release said that the pilgrims would enter Pakistan on November 6 and return on November 15.

The protocol link of 1974 covers 15 locations in Pakistan and five in India. They are Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Rajasthan, Nizamuddin Dargah, in Delhi, Amir Khusro, in Delhi, Sirhind Sharif, Mujaddid Alf Sani in Sirhind, Punjab and Kalyar Sharif near Haridwar.