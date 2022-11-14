Pakistan eating humble pie

Pakistan's ISI has always been involved in misadventures which has brought the country to the brink of disintegration at the cost of public exchequer. The world knows that rulers in Pakistan don't function on their own. They work under the command of others.

Swat in Pakistan's Malakand division has hit the headlines with the TTP or 'Pakistani Taliban' confirming its presence there. In reality, it is Pakistan establishment's own actions that have provided room for the TTP to reemerge.

Today, Swat which falls in Malakand division in North West Frontier Province (NWFP) area in Pakistan has hit the headlines due to Taliban's activities again. From Swat Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Sharia Mohammadi (TNSM) was launched a peaceful struggle initially in 2008 by late Moulana Sofi Mohammad, but it later turned violent. The demand was for the restoration of Sharia (Islamic judicial system) not only for Swat but for the complete Malakand division which has eight districts including Buner and not for Pakistan.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP or 'Pakistani Taliban') has confirmed its presence not only in north western Pakistan's Swat district, but also in Dir, Bajaur, and Buner districts.

As far as Swat is concerned, operations in the area were already on and the people of Buner had joined them, but after the agreement the people went back to their respective districts of Malakand, but the government projected this retreat of people as aggression of Taliban's from Swat to other districts. It was the wrong projection of Taliban.

In the past, Malakand had a traditional Islamic judicial system called 'Jirga', before its merger with Pakistan's federal set up. But in 1984, Jjirga was abolished as a result of the dissatisfaction that swelled up in the region. The people of Malakand region raised the demand for the restoration of the Jirga (Islamic judicial system) system within the parameters of the law but were never heard.

TSNM started peace camps from October 10, 2008 and assured the Pakistan government that if Sharia law was established in the Malakand division, they will take the responsibility of peace in the region. On Februray 16, 2009 the Pakistan government signed an agreement with TSNM -thereafter Pakistan parliament endorsed the Nizam-e-Adal Regulation and therefore the government declared openly that the Islamic judicial system (Jirga) will be implemented in Malakand. In an agreement, it was decided that the Islamic judicial system will function accordingly and Qazis would be appointed with mutual consent.

Subsequently, TSNM wound up peace camps and went back to the Swat area. The government did not appoint Qazis (Islamic judicial officers) till the first week of April, and thereafter proceeded without their consent to launch military operations in lower Dir area, the native village of TNSM chief Maulana Sofi Mohammad. They again requested the government to stop army operations but the government's intentions were mala fide as a result of which the situation in the region turned worse. Government of North West Frontier Province (NWFP) was sincere from day one but reasons for conducting army operations were well known to Pakistani rulers. However, after gaining some strength, the TTP became violent and began beheading government security forces, elders and other civilians opposed to the group.

It was widely believed by TSNM and people of Malakand that decisions were taken at Washington not by Islamabad. While in the US, Russia, India, and China or in any other country, legislations are framed at peoples' will, in Pakistan the Muslims in majority are ruled by Western powers.

Obviously, the US wants to put South Asian countries under their thumb. Therefore they create disturbances here and there in order to establish their rule in the area. The leaders from Pakistan visit Washington so frequently just to get directions even for small internal problems. The US has a definite agenda for this region and the rulers know it very well and the decision of the US is being implemented in Pakistan quietly.

In Afghanistan too, there was an Islamic judicial system and the US dismantled that set up and in a similar fashion they wanted to create hurdles in implementing the Islamic judicial system in Malakand division as well. In this process, Pakistani rulers have extended full cooperation to them. In a very calculated move, the US has kept Pakistan's security apparatus in disarray by keeping them involved in inner problems so that Pakistan is divided into pieces. During Afghan-Soviet war in 1980s, the CIA provided assistance to anti-Soviet forces through the Pakistani intelligence services. So much so Pakistan's became a base for the Afghan resistance fighters. Mohammed Yousef, the Pakistani ISI brigadier general was the chief for Afghan operations who launched coordinated violent raids on multiple targets across the Soviet border. It is pertinent to mention that ISI was founded in 1948 by maj General R Cowthrone, a British Army officer, who was then the deputy chief of staff in the Pak Army. By the 1950s field Marshal Ayub Khan, the President of Pakistan, decided to expand the role of ISI with the goal of safeguarding Pakistan's interest keeping the military in charge of the country and spying on politicians.

For their ongoing armed struggle, they have only one formidable Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (Armed group) support. The insurgency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also known as the War in North-West Pakistan or Pakistan's war on terror, is an ongoing armed conflict involving Pakistan and Islamist militant groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jundallah, Lashkar-e-Islam (LeI), TNSM, al-Qaeda, and their Central Asian allies such as the ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL), Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, East Turkistan Movement, Emirate of Caucasus, and elements of organized crime.

US officials admitted to The New York Times that they found it increasingly difficult to separate the operations of the various Pakistani militant groups active in the tribal areas of Pakistan.

TTP in its report last month has claimed that they carried out a total of 43 attacks in 18 districts of Pakistan from Khyber to Karachi. These attacks were carried out either in retaliation or in defence. Most of the attacks were carried out in Khyber Agency. Nine of these attacks were in Khyber Agency, six in North Waziristan, four in Dera Ismail Khan, four in Lakki Marwat, three in Bajaur Agency, two each in South Waziristan, Charsadda, Bannu and Peshawar.

In addition to it, one attack each was carried out in Karachi, Lahore, Kohat, Chaman, Pishin, Tank, Nowshera, Karak and Mardan.

The report, claimed that overall 113 security personnel including 60 troops, 30 policemen, 19 FC and 4 intelligence agencies personnel were killed and injured. Five vehicles and three constructions of security forces were destroyed. Militants got two AK-47 rifles, one G3 gun and one LMG as booty. Ten militants were also killed in clashes and raids

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, TTP attacks have also accelerated in Pakistan. There are several reasons of TTP'spresence in Swat specifically. Firstly, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan allowed the TTP to enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan without any international forces' pressure on the group. It not only strengthened TTP, but also Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) and especially its Tajik jihadists resurgent as well. The TTP emergence in Swat is an indication of the TTP's ability to operate across the border between Swat, which is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and eastern Afghanistan, especially Kunar.

The absence of a comprehensive border management mechanism between Pakistan and Afghanistan has increased the TTP militants' movements across the border, including into Swat. Pakistan has completed roughly 95 per cent of its border fencing, but The Durand Line, a point of contention between the two countries. Afghanistan does not recognize it as a legitimate border. Thus, without Afghanistan's cooperation, the flow of militants across the border will be a constant problem for Pakistan. This porous border has provided the TTP with a relatively easy way to enter Swat.

Moreover, the Afghan Taliban's connection with the TTP is strong for years of fighting together against US forces. Thus the Afghan Taliban's support to the TTP is giving a fillip in expanding its networking in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat.

Pakistan never was serious, as usual, while negotiating with TTP when allowed to return to their homes from Afghanistan was free from US clutches. TTP members returned to Swat and reasserted their influence in the area. The return of TTP militants to their respective areas was part of the TTP-government negotiations held in Kabul, Afghanistan, but no agreement was signed. It remained a big question mark on ISI, how the militants were allowed to return before a formal deal was signed. The TTP in Swat is now capable of challenging Pakistani government forces there. However, the current circumstances are different from the previous TTP emergence in Swat in 2007-2008. The people in Swat are now more aware of the nature of TTP rule and oppose any kind of militancy in the area, which mostly harms civilians

Late Afzal Khan, popularly known as Lala, a legendary figure in the NWFP from Swat, remained in politics for 50 years and held the federal minister post for the NWFP and Kashmir affairs from 1993-1996. In an interview in December 2009 with a journalist, he categorically blamed the US for creating the Taliban. He professed "strategically, for the US, the NWFP is important to keep eye on China, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan,and Iran. Also, the US is trying to drag in China for direct confrontation with the international community to slow down China's growth rate. Again it is the US assessment that if China continues to grow at that rate then it would certainly become a superpower by 2024. So it is important for the US to try its best to stall China's escalation in global power."

He held the Taliban and provincial government NWFP agreement failed due to the US pressure. He also blamed the US because it has kept Pakistan at the mercy of the IMF.

Being a federal minister at that time, he was the witness to the events when the Taliban was created in Afghanistan by Pakistan but with the active support of the US and Saudi Arabia in 1996 when Benazir Bhutto was the PM and Nassir Ullah Babbar was interior minister of Pakistan.

He said "strategically, the US created the Taliban to work as their proxy so that they could keep control over central Asia's energy resources; It was also to explore the four trillion cubic feet of gas in Afghanistan besides keeping China away from these energy-rich areas"

Thus, Pakistan establishment's own actions have apparently provided room for the TTP to re-emerge in Swat.

(R C Ganjoo is a senior journalist and columnist having more than 30 years experience of covering issues concerning national security, particularly Kashmir. He has worked with several prominent media groups and his articles have been published in many national and international publications.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.