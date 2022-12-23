Pak using Jaish to destablise India: Intel

The note has further revealed that Pakistan is also extending its support to the terror outfit and using it as a strategic asset to plot against India. As per the sources, there is no major crackdown by the Pakistan authorities on the fundings though it is being done right under their nose. Al-Qaeda and Haqqani are also shifting their technology and power to JeM. According to the intelligence reports, the money provided by the Haqqani Network is distributed by Azhar's family members to set up different mechanisms and the headquarters at Bahawalpur.

The Haqqani Network, one of the most radical Islamic terror outfits, has begun to gain ground in Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power there. Members of the network are at present serving as ministers in the Taliban government. It is relevant to mention that after the Taliban takeover, Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri had taken shelter in Afghanistan and was killed on July 31, 2022, in a drone strike carried out by the US on a residential house in the Sherpoor area of Kabul city.

Speaking to the media, defence expert Brigadier (retd) Hemant Mahajan said, "It is a very very dangerous news. As far as India and Kashmir valley are concerned, there are three groups currently active - Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. Today when terrorist activities are restricted only to Kashmir valley, Pakistan now wants to increase the level of violence and terror there."

"In the present scenario, around 150 to 200 terrorists are only active in the Valley which is not sufficient for them to keep Kashmir in limelight. Therefore, they want to increase their violence potential and that is the reason why they are now asking groups like Haqqani and Al-Qaeda networks to finance as well as train them. There are three aspects to increase the potential of terrorism - fresh recruitments, funding and local networking," Brig. Mahajan explained.