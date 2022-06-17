Pak to release 20 Indian fishermen on Monday: Gujarat officials

Ahmedabad, Jun 17: Twenty fishermen from Gujarat, who had been captured at sea by Pakistan in the past, will be released and handed over to the Indian authorities on June 20, a state government official said on Friday.

"We have been informed that 20 fishermen from Gujarat will be freed from jail in Pakistan on Monday and handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah border in Punjab," state Director of Fisheries, Nitin Sangwan, said. These fishermen will be brought to Gujarat following their release, he said.