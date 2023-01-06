Pak to kill 'pet snake' TTP with US help

Some years ago the Pakistan army had started Zarb-e-Azb, which it called a counter-terrorism operation. Now, it wants to start a similar operation against the renegade TTP. However, this time Pakistan has sought assistance from the US, a country that hoodwinked in the name of fighting against terrorism while sheltering Osama bin Laden.

New Delhi, Jan 6: Pakistan's policy to nurture terrorists does not seem to work well for it in the long run. It was the country that nurtured the Taliban. Then came splinter groups of Taliban that started hunting Pakistani troops. Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is now an enemy for the Pakistani army who now wants to wipe them out. https://in.investing.com/news/pak-planning-major-usbacked-counter-offensive-against-ttp-3474216

How TTP turned a thorn for Pak army

Now that TTP has become an annoyance for the Pakistan army as well as the mainstream political parties, they have come to the conclusion that it requires a brutal repression. The establishment has warned of using the full force of the state on TTP. However, this time it would not be easy as TTP is actively supported by Taliban which itself does not listen to Pakistan any more.

With a fragile economy like Pakistan, it would be difficult for it to wage a war against entities like TTP which are experts in guerilla warfare. Additionally, when the US could not fight the Talibans, their ideological brothers on the Pakistani side would be difficult to defeat. Who will fund Pakistan when it wages war against TTP? The IMF has already put strict conditions.

Now, with the help of the US Pakistan is looking to fight the terrorist organization that it called 'bad terrorists'. However, the US is not really in mood to humour Pakistan, especially after all the treachery it did to them. Moreover, the US does not seem to have a business in the region after it fled from Afghanistan.

Drain the swamp

In the pattern of Zarb-e-Azb the Pakistani army may try an intelligence-led strike to drain the swamp; however, this time would not be easy. Most of the TTP cadre is known to be hiding inside Afghanistan and Taliban has already warned for any strikes inside their territory. There are nearly 10,000 TTP militias in the region that borders Afghanistan.

Most of these fighters after their operations in Pakistan run away to Afghanistan for hideouts as the two countries have porous borders. The borders have always been used by Pakistan to train and transport terrorists but now the same border has become a concern for their national security.