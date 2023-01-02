Pak Taliban to run parallel govt in Pakistan

Pakistani newspapers report that the Pakistani Taliban has formed several ministries in the pattern of democratic countries like America, India, etc. For instance, new appointments have been added by the Talibani government in Pakistan. This is definitely not going well with the Pakistani army as it challenges their authority.

New Delhi, Jan 2: The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), better known as Pakistani Taliban, is here to stay and make the Pakistani establishment pay for what it has been doing in the neighbourhoods in the name of 'jihad'. The latest development reported by the local media claims that the Pakistani Taliban, which has often been quoted by the Pakistani establishment as "bad Taliban", has formed its own government.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has formed several ministries on the lines of democratic countries like the US & India. This is definitely not going down well with the Pakistani army as it challenges their authority.

Division of ministries

It looks like the Pakistani Taliban is planning for the future where they would be ruling the country very much like their brothers in arms in Afghanistan. Needless to say, the terrorist organization has announced that it has made new appointments dividing the outfit into various "ministries" such as defence, judiciary, information, political affairs, etc.

Additionally, there are ministries like economic affairs, education, a fatwa issuing authority, intelligence and a department for construction, etc. amongst others. Interestingly enough, the 'ministry of defence' is headed by Mufti Muzahim who figures in the US list of wanted terrorists.

States within a State

While the development is seen as a challenge to the Pakistani government and its sovereignty, it's a fact that there are some areas within Pakistan where it's not the government of the day but TTP that holds power. Needless to say, TTP already enjoys partial control in a couple of regions which are operating like 'States within a State'.

Pakistan for a long time has been using terrorists for its nefarious purposes and agenda. These terrorists have helped Pakistan bargain with the Western countries. It garnered hundreds of billions of dollars from the US for its half-hearted support for 'War on Terror'. However, it exposed itself when it hid Osama Bin Laden who was caught and shot dead by the US marines.

Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan is an alliance of militant networks formed in 2007 to unify opposition against the Pakistani military. A great truth about TTP is that they are not interested in running the whole Pakistan but want to run the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province under strict Sharia law.

Will the Pakistani army start its offensive against TTP as it did against them a couple of years ago? Then, it launched an operation 'Zarb-e-Azb' against the locals in Waziristan killing thousands of innocent people.