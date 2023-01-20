Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif comes out as a babe in politics as he dares talk peace with India

What is now only to be settled is when does Pakistan finally exit from POK, Gilgit and Baltistan
It is strange that Sharif should talk of peace and friendly relations with India, knowing fully well that similar noises made by Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan had proved a non-starter. Being a veteran politician, chief minister of Punjab for years and now prime minister, he should have realized that politicians in Pakistan have no role in taking decision on improving relations with India, whatever may be their intent or compulsions. It is Army and the establishment that call the shot. Hostility with India justifies Army's need for having defence forces of the existing size and establishment's visceral hatred for Delhi. It also helps people ignore their loot of national resources for being sole protector of Pakistan's security. Sharif obviously overestimated their dependence on him to take the country out of its current hopeless economic situation or maybe, he was just kite flying to test how far he would be allowed to stretch the Laxman Rekha on mending fences with Delhi.
Sharif was clever when he used an interview to an Arab news channel (Al Arabia) to send a message to PM Modi to 'sit across the table for serious and sincere talks' to resolve all issues including Kashmir peacefully and assured him of his 'sincerity'. His grandstanding was seemingly in response to a nudge from Arab countries particularly UAE where he had gone to beg for funds to rescue Pakistan from an impending economic disaster. Had he given the interview to Pakistani journalists, he would have been lynched with inconvenient questions, precipitating his eventual fall from grace.