Pakistan exited from the grey list of FATF, the global watchdog on terror financing and money laundering after four years.

"After a lot of work by Pak authorities, they have worked through two separate action plans and completed a combined 34 action items. Going forward it will need to work with Asia/Pacific Group to continue to strengthen its systems," said FATF president T Raja Kumar.

"Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021, the latter of which was completed in advance of the deadlines, encompassing 34 action items in total," the global watchdog said.

The greylisting of Pakistan had adversely impacted its imports, exports, remittances, international trade and financial system.