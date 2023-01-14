Pak is in a critical state of affairs

Pakistan is facing two serious challenges, one on the internal front and the other at its borders. On the external front, the situation is worsening on the Afghan border. Internally, there is political instability, division in society, economic chaos, and a law and order situation.

Pakistan today has fallen from its grace before the world community. Pakistan is reeling under severe political instability due to economic crises and social fragmentation. While on the other hand, the Pakistan army with its past experience is trying to put the political and economic system back on rail but to keep the political leadership under its thumb.

The situation on the Pak-Afghan border is getting from bad to worse. The increase in terrorist attacks on Pakistan's law enforcement agencies is the effect of a weak border control mechanism.

Taking advantage of the turbulent situation, the Pak army has already pulled up its socks. The Pak army has come to the rescue as it was strikingly made vivid when General Syed Asim Munir first visited Saudi Arabia after taking over the command to save Pakistan from the economic crisis.

General Munir used his personal relationship with Saudi Arabia as he himself has served there as part of the Pakistani army's close defence cooperation with the kingdom. He also visited the UAE with a request for financial aid for Pakistan. Soon after his PM Shehbaz Sharif's visit the United Arab Emirates agreed to lend $1 billion to Pakistan and roll over an existing $2-billion loan to Pakistan.

Despite the government's claims, Pakistan's economic situation is turning precarious with every passing day. All economic indicators are disappointing. With curbs on imports and restrictions on the transfer of money abroad, foreign exchange reserves are falling; the latest figures suggest the reserves have fallen below $7 billion. The IMF doesn't seem to be willing to negotiate with Pakistan. Obviously, no friendly country would provide loans without IMF consent. Under these circumstances, the debt payments are looming large, with no visible solution.

Today, Pakistan is called the sick country of Asia. Politicians have failed to come together to control poverty, inflation and political polarisation. Thus the masses are fooled by clever politicians on issues that have zero significance for them.

Watching Pakistan's internal challenges and external threats, the US desired Pakistan's support in military action inside Afghanistan. While deteriorating relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as poor economic conditions, the US is waiting for its role to play as a catalyst in the decision-making process.

The Taliban government in Kabul is selective in dealing with terrorist and extremist groups. While taking steps against a few, the Taliban continue to shelter several other extremist and terrorist groups that pose a threat to regional and global security, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) being one. As a result, in the recent past,

There have been reports of increased TTP activities inside Pakistan along the Pak-Afghan border. The number of clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces as a result of unprovoked attacks is also on the increase. The TTP has claimed the responsibility for more than 140 terrorist attacks in the last three months.

The TTP has emerged as a major issue between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban government. Islamabad was hopeful that Kabul, under the new regime, would deal with the TTP differently than the previous US-backed Ashraf Ghani administration.

The Afghan Taliban government recently dismissed Pakistan's view that the TTP was operating out of the neighbouring country. The Taliban spokesperson insisted that the TTP was an internal problem of Pakistan. TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud has attempted to rebut the impression that they are getting any backing from the Afghan Taliban regime in Kabul, saying that his group was attacking Pakistan from "within its territory".

In an interview with CNN, he said, "We are fighting Pakistan's war from within the territory of Pakistan; using Pakistani soil. We have the ability to fight for many more decades with the weapons and spirit of liberation that exist on the soil of Pakistan." However, the TTP chief warned of the US retaliation in case of any attack on the group's leadership. The TTP has regrouped since the Afghan Taliban took over in Kabul which has sent alarm bells to the Pakistani decision-makers.

The sources said the government would deal with the TTP with full force inside Pakistan, while the issue of terrorist hideouts across the border would be pursued vigorously with Kabul. Pakistan's Northwest Frontier has swiftly transformed into a hotbed for terrorist activity, where the militants are operating in its mountainous north.

(R C Ganjoo is a senior journalist and columnist having more than 30 years experience of covering issues concerning national security, particularly Kashmir. He has worked with several prominent media groups and his articles have been published in many national and international publications.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.