Moreover, since the country was in flood conditions recently, the survivors don't even have homes, food and clothes to survive in the ongoing winters. However, since Pakistan spends most of its money either sponsoring terrorism or branding of its army to influence the average citizen's mind, whatever alms are thrown at it don't reach the targeted people.

New Delhi, Jan 4: Pathological begging habits don't go away. Pakistan, a compulsive beggar nation, has again asked for help just before the gathering in Geneva. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari drew attention to the plight of Pakistanis, especially the homeless in his emotional appeal so that money could flow in towards Pakistan. The terrorist sponsor country hardly has any funds to meet its requirements .

Interestingly enough, the Pakistani regime has invited countries in a major conference where it can pitch for alms. Nevertheless, the country is urging the international community to generously donate funds for the country's flood victims. However, it is definitely not sure how long this government will last to use the funds to help the victims.

Donors gathering in Geneva

Although the conference has been called upon to raise funds for the victims of last summer's unprecedented flooding in Pakistan, how many would turn up for the event is not clear. Pakistan has traditionally been biting the hands that helped it, so not many partners who could help it financially. Nevertheless, After the US, it is China that is its new 'daddy.'

The 'meme king of Pakistan', Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, however, claims that the relief operation may not continue due to lack of funds. He was quoted saying that his country has had a negligible role in global warming and yet faces the natural calamities of the mega size. He is expecting higher turnout this time to help his cash-strapped country.

Huge loss in flood but Pakistan has other priorities

Earlier last year, Pakistan witnessed one of the most devastating floods that caused havoc. The country suffered a loss of more than 40 billion dollars which is quite a lot of money, especially for a country that has almost nil Forex reserves. Needless to say, even Bilawal Bhutto admits that without international aid, his country cannot rebuild destroyed homes and infrastructure.

However, the Geneva conference meant to rescue Pakistan would want from Pakistan assurances on the judicious use of the funds collected as the country has a history of funds utilization for the purposes other than the original purpose.