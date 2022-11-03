Pak actress vows to marry Zimbabwean if they beat India; gets trolled badly

On her Twitter account, she wrote, "I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match. [sic]"

New Delhi, Nov 02: Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari has announced on her Twitter account that she will marry a "Zimbabwean guy" if Zimbabwe beats India in the forthcoming T20 World Cup for which she has been massively trolled.

India will lock horns with Zimbabwe at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday. A loss to the Men in Blue in the match could possibly opens doors for Pakistan to enter the semi-final stage.

It has to be noted that Zimbabwe had beaten Pakistan by a margin of 1 run in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

However, she has been trolled by cricket lovers, who reminded her of failing to keep her earlier promises.

Notably, Shinwari had claimed recently that she would delete her Twitter account if India beats Pakistan. "If India wins today, I'll delete Twitter forever and never come back, [sic]" she had tweeted. Likewise, the Pakistan actress had announced that she would change her name to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the Men in Blue beats Bangladesh.

"Again fake tweet 😁😁😁 Before u said that if Bangladesh bets India n India losses the match u will change ur name to #Narendra_modi😁😁😁😁 So pls follow ur words n change ur name immediately 😂😂😂, [sic]" a user responded to her post. Another one pointed out, "Twitter delete kr pehle....Baad m shadi krna. [sic]"

A netizen tweeted, "Pehle aaj wala match toh jeet lo...."