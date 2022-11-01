Paid Rs 10 crore to AAP’s Satyendra Jain: Full text of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s letter

This is to bring to your notice that I have been lodged In Delhi Jail since 2017 for cases under PC Act and a few economical offenses. I have been associated with AIADMK, the Sasikala faction politically involved in Tamil Nadu, and have been in the business of Construction, media, mining and Corporate Lobbying. I have known, Mr. Satynder Jain of AAP Since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 Crores to AAP in the promise of giving me an important post in the party's South zone, and also helping me to be nominated to Rajaya sabha following the expansion, OpIndia which has accessed the letter said in a report.

After my arrest in 2017 for the 'two leaves' symbol corruption case, I was lodged in the Tihar jail and was visited by Mr Satyendra Jain who holds the portfolio of Jail minister for multiple times, asking me If I had disclosed anything related to my Contribution to AAP to the Investigating agency which arrested me, the letter also read.

Thereafter, in 2019 again, I was visited by Satyendra Jain and his secretary and close friend Mr Sushil in jail and asked to pay Rs. 2 Crores every month to him as protection money to live safely in the jail, and to get even basic facilities. Also, he asked me to pay Rs. 1.50 Crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel, who he said was a loyal associate of his. He forced me to pay and the total amount of 10 Crores in a span of 2 to 3 months was extorted from me through constant pressure. All the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate Chaturvedi. Hence a total amount of Rs 10 crores was paid to Mr Satyender Jain and Rs 12.50 Crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel, the letter said.

During the recent investigation by ED, I disclosed about DG prison and also the racket run by DG and jail administration, and also filed a writ in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi seeking CBI inquiry, where the Court issued notice and the matter is scheduled for hearing next month, the letter also read.

Also Last month during an investigation by CB1/ACB Div-5, I disclosed all the details of amounts paid to Mr Satyender Jain, the AAP and DG prison. But no action has been still initiated, it also said.

Now, Mr Satyender lain is also lodged in Jail-7, Tihar. He is been threatening me through DG Prison and jail administration, asking me to withdraw the complaint filed in High Court. I have been severally harassed and threatened, the letter read.

Sir, I humbly request you to direct the investigation agency to file a case on my complaint which has been also given to CBI. I am ready to give all evidence supporting my complaint against Mr Satyender Jain. I am also ready to record my 164 Statement before Ld. Court and Judge. But the truth has to be out, as I am not able to keep it inside me anymore. I am being harassed. The MP and their so-called honest government have to be exposed and shown that even in jail they are involved in high-level corruption. I hereby undertake to tender full cooperation with complete honesty before any forum, the letter also read.

Chandrashekar was transferred from the Tihar jail to Mandoli jail in Delhi in August this year. He claimed that he had received death threats in jail.