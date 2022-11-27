Owaisi hurls 'chhota recharge' barb at AAP, terms Kejriwal 'Modi of 2013'

Campaigning for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidates in Delhi's Seelampur ahead of the civic body polls, he alleged that Kejriwal disappeared at the time of riots in the national capital and spoke against those who protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh.

The AIMIM has fielded 16 candidates in the December 4 MCD polls.

''When people were reeling under COVID-19, struggling for oxygen and hospital beds, the Delhi chief minister spewed venom and said coronavirus was spreading because of Tablighi Jammat. He defamed Tablighi Jamaat.

''The lists of Covid cases in Delhi had a column mentioning Tablighi Jamaat members as super-spreaders. The entire country started doubting Muslims. The hatred increased and many people were attacked. The Delhi CM is responsible for this,'' the AIMIM chief said. Owaisi alleged the Delhi chief minister said he would have removed the (anti-CAA) protesters at Shaheen Bagh in half an hour.

''A person from his party who later joined the BJP raised the 'goli maaron...' slogan,'' he claimed at the gathering. ''The Delhi chief minister got an FIR registered against Tablighi Jamaat, but not against this person. This is his true face... He is the Narendra Modi of 2013 and wants to break all his records.'' ''Houses were burnt and people were killed (in 2020 riots). The Delhi chief minister could not be seen anywhere,'' Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief said it is not his party that helps the BJP win but the AAP and the Congress. ''They say the BJP is gaining because of Owaisi. It's not me but them who help the BJP win. These parties are not powerful enough to stop the BJP,'' he said. Owaisi asked the Muslim community to build a leadership of their own by voting for AIMIM candidates. ''You voted for the Congress but it could not stop the BJP. You voted for the AAP, but still the BJP won. The value of your vote will increase if you press the button against the kite (AIMIM's symbol)... Be it the BJP, Congress or the Delhi chief minister's chhota recharge. They will never want you to build leadership,'' he said.

The AIMIM chief had targeted Kejriwal and AAP with the ''chhota recharge'' taunt.

Owaisi said he spoke on every major issue concerning Muslims, including triple talaq, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the lynching of Akhlaq Khan and Pehlu Khan, and Uniform Civil code. ''Ask Kejriwal about his views on the Uniform Civil Code, triple talaq, Bilkis Bano and burqa... I ask you to be on the side of those who fight for you. If you choose those who keep mum, they will silence you forever,'' he added. The firebrand political leader alleged that no party wants to work for the betterment of Muslims, Dalits and the Adivasis.

''When I roam the lanes of Ahmedabad, Godhra, Surat and Vadgam in Gujarat or Jaffrabad and Seelampur in Delhi, I find that places where Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis live remain undeveloped and dirty. These places have open drains and mountains of garbage, but there are no proper arrangements for clean drinking water, children's education and hospitals,'' Owaisi said.