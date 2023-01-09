Over speech row with M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Governor, R N Ravi walks out

The Governor had skipped parts of the address that was prepared by the state government which had references to secularism and described Tamil Nadu as a haven of peace, while also mentioning leaders like Periyar, B R Ambedkar, K Kamran, C N Annadurai and Karunanidhi. The Governor also did not read a reference to the Dravidian model that the ruling DMK promotes.

In the resolution, Stalin said that the address of the Governor is against the traditions of the Assembly.

Allies of the ruling DMK, Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI, and CPI(M) had earlier boycotted the Governor's address after protesting by raising slogans. They had protested the delay by the Governor in clearing bills including one regarding a ban on online gambling and clipping the powers of the Governor to appoint Vice Chancellors to the state universities. There are 21 bills passed by the Assembly that are pending before the Governor.

During the protests, 'Quit Tamil Nadu' slogans were raised against R N Ravi. Do not impose BJP, RSS ideology in Tamil Nadu slogans were also raised.

Terming his position as untenable, Congress leader, Karti Chidambaram called for the removal of the Governor.

"Recall the @rajbhavan_tn Governor immediately @rashtrapatibhvn His position in Tamil Nadu is untenable," he said in a tweet.

The Governor and the DMK government have been at loggerheads. The DMK has accused R N Ravi of acting on the behest of the BJP. He was slammed by DMK MP, T R Balu who said that the Governor should stop acting as a second state president of the BJP.