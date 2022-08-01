Over 67 lakh I-T returns filed till 11 pm on Sunday

A total of 4,50,013 lakh people filed tax returns between 10 and 11 pm alone as per the Income Tax department. "Statistics of Income Tax Returns filed today. 67,97,067 #ITRs have been filed upto 2300 hours today & 4,50,013 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr. For any assistance, pl connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in or on our help desk nos 1800 103 0025 & 1800 419 0025.We will be glad to assist! [sic]" it said in a tweet.

The I-T department has been sharing the number of returns filed largely by salaried class on Twitter. Also, the department issued a public message through its official Twitter handle asking taxpayers, to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) before the due date.

Till Saturday, more than 5.10 crore income tax returns were filed. It means the total number of I-T returns filed till 11 pm on Sunday is over 5.77 crore.

Asked about the demands being made over the social media and through representations sent to the CBDT to extend the ITR filing deadline of July 31, officials said they are looking at ensuring that "filings are done smoothly till the deadline and nothing more is on their mind right now."

According to data updated till July 28, around 4.05 crore ITRs were filed and among this the number of returns verified/validated by taxpayers stood at 3.09 crore.

The number of returns that were processable among these were 2.80 crore and out of this 2.41 crore or 86 per cent were processed, the data said.

About 5.89 crore ITRs were filed during the last time or the 2020-21 fiscal by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.