Outbreak of anthrax reported in Athirappilly, Kerala on alert

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 30: Several wild boars have died in Kerala's Athirappilly forest region in the last few days due to an anthrax outbreak, the state government said on Wednesday.

Health Minister Veena George said the presence of anthrax has been confirmed in wild boars in the Athirappilly forest area. "Wild boars have died en masse in the Athirappilly forest area. Subsequently, the Health Department, the Animal Husbandry Department and the Forest Department conducted an investigation. Samples of these were tested to confirm the case of anthrax infection," George said in a statement.