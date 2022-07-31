Our Yuva Shakti is creating history: PM Modi on Lalrinnunga winning gold at CWG

Congratulating on his success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'Yuva Shakti' in the country is creating history. He tweeted, "Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age he's brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. [sic]"

The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the men's 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg), finishing ahead of Samoa's Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg). Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia took bronze with an effort of 290kg (130kg+160kg).

Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur said that medal is "a perfect example of the growth of an athlete from Khelo India to TOPS core group."

"@raltejeremy's GOLD in Men's 67kg weightlifting in #CWG2022 is a perfect example of the growth of an athlete from Khelo India to TOPS core group. You broke the Games record too. India is proud of you. #Cheer4India," he wrote on Twitter.

The 19-year-old from Aizwal wrote the Games snatch (140kg) and overall lift (300kg) record in his name but not before an injury scare as twice he grimaced in pain during the clean and jerk attempts. Jeremy opened up a huge 10kg gap with the nearest rival Edidiong Joseph Umoafia when he lifted 140kg in a successful second attempt. He had begun with 136kg.

Jeremy further targetted 143kg in his final attempt, but did not succeed. In Clean and Jerk, the 2021 Commonwealth Championship winner began with 154kg and followed that up with 160kg, but could not complete the 165kg attempt.

This was India's fifth medal from the weightlifting arena with Mirabai Chanu (gold), Sanket Sargar (silver), Bidyarani Devi (silver) and Gururaj Poojary (bronze) earning podium finishes on Saturday. Son of a national-level boxer Lalneihtluanga, Lalrinnunga also aspired to don the gloves but shifted to weightlifting as it involved just power to excel, something he found fascinating.

However, Jeremy Lalrinnunga has said that he is not satisfied with his performance. "I am happy after winning the gold medal but not satisfied with my performance. I was expecting to perform better but winning gold for the country is a proud moment," he said after winning the medal.