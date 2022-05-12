Our vaccination program is the largest in the world: PM Modi at 2nd Global Covid Summit

Speaking at the occasion, he said that the Covid pandemic continues to disrupt lives, supply chains and test the resilience of open societies. He stated that India adopted a people-centric strategy against the pandemic.

The Prime Minister highlighted that India adopted a people-centric strategy to combat the pandemic and has made the highest ever allocation for its health budget this year. He stated that India was running the largest vaccination campaign in the world and had vaccinated close to 90 per cent of its adult population and more than fifty million children.