Our country is Paralysed: Barack Obama on Texas school shooting

"Across the country, parents are putting their children to bed, reading stories, singing lullabies-and in the back of their minds, they're worried about what might happen tomorrow after they drop their kids off at school, or take them to a grocery store or any other public space," tweeted Obama.

"Michelle and I grieve with the families in Uvalde, who are experiencing pain no one should have to bear," he tweeted.

"We're also angry for them. Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook-and ten days after Buffalo-our country is paralyzed, not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that have shown no willingness to act in any way that might help prevent these tragedies," he added.

"It's long past time for action, any kind of action. And it's another tragedy-a quieter but no less tragic one-for families to wait another day. May God bless the memory of the victims, and in the words of Scripture, heal the brokenhearted and bind up their wounds," he concluded.

A teenage gunman killed at least 19 young children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, prompting a furious President Joe Biden to denounce the US gun lobby and vow to end the nation's cycle of mass shootings.

The attack in Uvalde -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- was the deadliest US school shooting in years, and the latest in a spree of bloody gun violence across America.