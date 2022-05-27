Our approach to Afghanistan guided by historical, civilisational relations: NSA Doval

Doval said at the meeting being attended by the NSAs of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and China that India's assistance to Afghanistan will continue in the future as well.

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, India has already provided 17,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 5,00,000 doses of Covaxin and 13 tonnes of essential life saving medicines as well as a 60 million doses of polio vaccines.

Our historical and civilisational relations with Afghanistan will continue to guide India's approach, Doval also added.

Women and youth are critical for the future of any society. The provision of education to girls and employment to women and youth will ensure productivity and growth and will also have a positive social impact he added.

Nothing change the fact that India was and is an important stakeholder in Afghanistan. The special relationship will continue with the people of Afghanistan, he also added. The NSA also urged the partners for a collective effort which would help Afghanistan build prosperous and vibrant nation.