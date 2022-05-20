Ordered by Aurangzeb: Six arguments put forth by Hindu side in Gyanvapi Mosque case

The order to demolish the Temple was given by Aurangzeb and the same was done in the capacity of a sovereign. The land does not belong to any Muslim, Muslim body or Waqf board.

A Mosque can be constructed only on a Waqf property. Aurangzeb did not create any Waqf.

. .

The Gyanvapi Mosque is only a structure and cannot be regarded as a Mosque.

The devotees in thousands circumambulate through the Parikrama Marg. Only festive days they assemble in lakhs and perform religious rituals

Hindu devotees have already been worshipping the deities of Lord Adivisheshwar, Goddess Shringar Gauri and other Gods and Goddesses, which are already existent within the property in question.

Circumambulation around the deity is an integral part of worship and is recognised b the Hindu law.