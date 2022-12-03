Oppn bid to paint Paresh Rawal as villain fails after his clarification

As soon as the clip started garnering traction on social media sites, the TMC and CPI started attacking him even though he was referring to illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya. Likes of Mahua Moitra and Garga Chatterjee joined the bandwagon and hurled verbal attacks on the veteran actor.

"Actually Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised. The 2nd part of Cook Fish like Bengalis is "Have Brains like Bengalis". Most nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy....," Mahua Moitra said.

Her comment obviously is surprising since she had insulted Goddess Kali a few months ago. Speaking at an India Today Conclave East session, she called the Hindu deity a 'meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess' while she has never found similar things about the Gods of other religions.

Similarly, Garga Chatterjee , General Secretary of Bangla Pokkho, said, "Bollywood Hindi film item & Anti-Bengali hatemonger Paresh Rawal says Bengali means illegal Bangladeshi & Rohingya. He also demonized Bengalis, taunting our Fish eating. As General Secy of @BanglaPokkho, I declare No film of Paresh Rawal will be allowed to be screened in Bengal."

This comment comes from a man who has a history of making racist comments. It may be recalled that he was the one who had said that all of India's problems could be solved if Biharis, people from Uttar Pradesh, Marwaris and Gujaratis were restricted to their own states.

Interestingly, he had targeted Gujaratis earlier using the terms as Dhoklas, Banias, Bhujias and Gutkhas.

"This Union Govt of BJP's Dhoklas, Banias, Bhujias and Gutkhas must answer to all nonHindi peoples of Indian Union - 1. How much food-grain of what type has Food Corporation of India supplied after Corona outbreak to each State govt? 2. What steps taken against Marwari hoarders?" he had tweeted.

As a section of people attacked him, Rawal had to come forward and give an explanation to what he meant. He tweeted, "Of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE. 🙏

Politicians usually pass such comments during poll rally and every party has made one or the other comment during poll rallies. A simple exam was Congress President Mallikharhun Kharge's jibe Hindu demon king 'Ravan' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Afterll, who will forget the 'Chai walaah' comment at the PM.