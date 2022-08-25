Operation Lotus has failed, all MLAs are with us: AAP

While stating that 53 MLAs attended the party meeting held today, Bharadwaj also added that the Speaker is outside the country while Manish Sisodia is in Himachal Pradesh. He also said that Chief Minister and AAP boss, Arvind Kejriwal spoke with the other MLAs over phone. He was assured that they would remain in the AAP till their last breath.

. .

The AAP's political affairs committee on Wednesday met under the chairmanship of the party's national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting that was held on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the alleged misuse of central probe agencies and also called out the BJP's attempts to poach AAP MLAs by offering them crores in cash.

AAP PAC member and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh said that the committee has noted with displeasure a bogus FIR filed against Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia and a CBI raid was ordered against him.

Singh added that the PAC has reinforced its trust and confidence in Sisodia and noted that the CBI had failed to find anything against him during the raid.

The PAC also said that the BJP is eager to destabilise the Delhi government in an unconstitutional and corrupt manner. The AAP PAC wants to reassure the people of Delhi that the government is table and that no MLA will leave the party.