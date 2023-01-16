Only a Hindu can marry under HM Act: SC

The judgement sets a precedent that any relief under the same law would be available only if there is proper marriage under the HM Act. The remarkable observations have come from the Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna when they were hearing the case of a Hindu woman claiming her marriage to a Christian NRI under the Act.

New Delhi, Jan 16: In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court has ruled that solemnising a marriage under the Hindu Marriage (HM) Act requires both the parties to be Hindus. Hearing the Ajay P. Mathew vs State of Telangana and another case, the apex court also clarified that any marriage between inter-faith couples under the Hindu Marriage Act is void ab initio .

As from the case it appears that the Hindu woman accused the man for bigamy and filed a case against him under Section 494 of IPC, 1860. However, since the man claims that he is not a Hindu but a Christian, there was no registration of marriage under the Special Marriage Act, there is no 'marriage'. His claim is also based on the fact that the rituals that are claimed by the Hindu woman are not part of the Special Marriage Act.

Nonetheless, the woman's claims are based on the facts that there were indeed some rituals under Hindu Marriage Act. However, since it is a marriage between the followers of two faiths, it indeed requires marriage to be completed under the Special Marriage Act. The Hindu Marriage Act essentially requires that the marriage could happen when both the parties are Hindu.

Conversion to Hinduism required for marriage under HM Act

Moreover, even if a Christian man converts to Hinduism and then carries out the marriage ceremonies under Hindu Marriage Act, there should be some evidence of conversion. Once the non-Hindu party converts to Hinduism and follows the ceremonies prescribed under the Hindu Marriage Act, for all practical purposes, it would be a marriage under the Act, the top court ruled.