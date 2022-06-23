Online prostitution ring busted, 3 arrested Greater Noida

Noida, Jun 23: Three people, including two women, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday on the charge of running a prostitution ring, police officials said on Thursday.

The racket was being operated from a house in the Ansal Golf Link area and they contacted clients over a website, the officials said. "In light of a tip-off, a team of Beta 2 police station busted the prostitution racket being operated from the house.