Online portal for artisans to participate in Dilli Haat like marketing events

"The initiative will provide fully digitized marketing platform to handicraft artisans," said a statement issued by ministry of textiles.

For supporting the artisans in selling their produce, around 200 domestic marketing events are organised annually in different parts of the country.

In the online process, starting from application to selection and finally stall allotment is completely computerised, without any human interface. The online process will provide equal, fair and transparent opportunity to all artisans.

The textile ministry has also circulated a guideline to all concerned departments to educate the artisans. The guideline is also available on the on official website.

"The artisan may login with pehchan card number, followed by authentication with OTP sent on the registered mobile number," said the statement.

Only through the portal now, process of receipt of application, selection and allotment for all the marketing events including Dilli Haat will be made.

Now, the physical application for participation in domestic marketing event has been dispensed with.