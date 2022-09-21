Oneindia app launched, now personalised news at fingertips

New Delhi, Sep 21: Oneindia, leading multilingual online news website, has launched its app which now allows the users from across the globe to access a wide variety of news content from politics to entertainment with just the tap of their fingertips.

The Oneindia app will deliver news content in English and eight Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia and Gujarati. This platform helps the users to keep a tab on politics, business, sports, travel, lifestyle, technology and entertainment news but instead of following the 'one size fits all' concept, the app acts as a news curator allowing the users to make their news preferences and delivering personalised news, tailored to each one's interests.

The best part is Oneindia news app, designed to enhance its readers' news-reading experience, is free to download and use.

With a simple user interface, the users can have their personalised homepage which serves news relevant to their interests.

Apart from offering a wide variety of content, the app allows users to share the news with family, friends, colleagues and others with a single tap.

The major highlight of the app is that it works smoothly on smartphones of all price ranges.

How to Download?

Open Google Play on your Android device (phone, tablet, etc.) and search for Oneindia or here is the direct link

Click on "Install" after which the app will download.

Once it downloads, click on 'open' button.

You will then be asked to choose your language and the sections you are interested in.

After selecting, you can find news content of your personalised choice.

For more details on using the app, watch the below video: