One Party One Post: Rajasthan leaders resign in compliance

Jaipur, Jun 02: In compliance with the one person, one post decision taken during a Chintan Shivir last month, several Rajasthan Congress leaders resigned from party positions on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

Those who submitted resignations included state party vice-presidents Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat and Govind Meghwal, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said in a statement.

They put in their papers after getting a ministerial post, Dotasra said.

The party's national spokesperson and Rajasthan unit's farmer wing president, Sandeep Chaudhary, has also resigned after getting the chairmanship of a state board.

The resignations came amid a two-day party workshop that started here on Wednesday.

Published On June 2, 2022

