One Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet that an encounter took place at the Karen area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter began following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area following which both the Indian Army and the Kashmir Police were pressed into service.

In October the police had said that the forces had gunned down forty terrorists in the Valley. Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh had said that the security forces had gunned down 40 terrorists of Pakistan origin in various encounters.

Singh said that most of these terrorists had been tasked with targeting non-locals and those living in the Union Territory for a long time. There are attempts being made to push terrorists from across the border. Such attempts in recent times were foiled in Rajouri and Poonch, the DGP said.

By June this year the security forces had already gunned down over 100 terrorists in the Valley. The forces have been on high alert in the wake of intelligence warnings about enhanced activity at the terror launch pads across the border.