On way back from Nepal, PM Modi to stop over at UP, dine with Yogi and ministers

After landing at Lucknow, the PM will arrive at the CM's residence at 6 pm. His visit will last around three hours, following which he will head to Delhi at 9 pm.

In addition to good governance, the PM would also review whether the promises made during the election campaign are being fulfilled.

The PM is paying a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. It will be the prime minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014. PM Modi will visit the sacred Maya Devi temple and offer prayers, they said.

He will also deliver an address at the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Lumbini Development Trust.

The visiting Prime Minister will also participate in the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist Culture and heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone.

Lumbini, located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal, is one of the holiest places of Buddhism, as Lord Buddha was born there.

Prime Minister Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Deuba will also hold a bilateral meeting in Lumbini.