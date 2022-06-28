On rape case, Sonia Gandhi aide says false charges aimed at vilifying image

He said he had appeared before the Uttam Nagar station house officer (SHO) on June 25 and put forth his explanation, after which he was asked to leave.

. .

"I have the evidence to demonstrate and establish that the complaint has been made in a pre-concerted manner in order to settle political vendetta and the present complaint is devoid of merits.

"I condemn the smear campaign run against me by the complainant and the people behind her and the same appears to be propelled by sick minds in order to vilify the image of a reputed 71-year-old man known for his service to the society," Madhavan said in a statement.

He claimed that according to the media reports, the allegations against him referred to an event that took place in February, more than four months prior to the registration of the FIR.

"This itself shows that the FIR is solely intended to vilify me and to cast aspersions on my long and sincere career. I reserve my rights to lawfully contest the alleged FIR against me and also to take recourse to the available legal remedies against the false and malicious complaint which has been filed against me," Madhavan said.