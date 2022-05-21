On Rahul’s Ukraine-Ladakh comparison, BJP calls him a ‘habitual offender’

Rahul Gandhi during his speech also drew a parallel to the events in Ukraine and Ladakh. He said please see the parallel. What is going on in Ukraine and what is happening in Ladakh.

The BJP spokesperson while lambasting Rahul Gandhi said that in politics someone who wants to appear in the PhD exam but does not like books and has not even passed nursery.

Rahul Gandhi does not know anything about foreign affairs, but he comments non-stop. His comment comparing Ukraine and Ladakh proves that he is not aware of either India's strength or foreign affairs, Bhatia said.