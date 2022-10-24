On PM’s guidance how Devbhoomi Uttarakhand’s Temples will be developed

"The Prime Minister said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the centre of faith and reverence for crores of people across the the world. Like Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand the state government should prepare a master plan for the planned development of other Temples and pilgrim areas of the state and the Centre is ready to offer all help the release said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had extensive discussions with the PM for the planned development of the pilgrimage and religious tourism in the state. Very importance guidance was received from the PM in this rebased, the CM also said.

Those visiting the Chardham Yatra should be made aware of the importance of other ancient Temples. This will lead to the development of tourism in the state as a result of which the livelihood of the local people will be looked after.

"Prime Minister has a special of attachment to Uttarakhand. We have to take Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand forward according to his guidance and vision. The action plan should be prepared according to the instructions given by them. Many important suggestions were also received from the PM regarding the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, which was started for development of religious places in the Kumaon region.

It was also decided to start the work of preparing the master plan of the temples included in this project soon," CM Dhami said.