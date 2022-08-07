New Delhi, Aug 07: On National Handloom Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a tribute to India's rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate our artistic traditions.

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to mark the importance of the handloom weaving community in India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked everyone to promote the country's handloom heritage and empower the weavers, especially women.

. .

Shah said India's handloom sector signifies the rich and diverse cultural heritage.

He said in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905 on this day and to revive the ancient Indian art. It is also aimed at encouraging the countrymen to use handloom products woven by the indigenous weavers.

On this 8th National Handloom Day, let us join hands to further the Modi government's resolve to preserve and promote our handloom heritage and empower our handloom weavers, especially women, he said in a message. It is also aimed at encouraging the countrymen to use handloom products woven by the indigenous weavers.

The significance behind this day is representing the rich culture of India that provides a livelihood in rural and semi-rural parts of the country. The Government of India has come up with various schemes, like Handloom Weavers Comprehensive Welfare Scheme, the National Handloom Development Programme, the Yarn Supply scheme, and the Comprehensive Handloom Cluster Development scheme.