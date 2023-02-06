On invite of President Murmu, CJI, other SC judges visit 'Amrit Udyan' of Rashtrapati Bhavan

Images of the judges' visit to the garden were tweeted by the official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was renamed as 'Amrit Udyan' last month.

"Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has often been portrayed, and deservedly so, as the soul of the Presidential Palace. The Amrit Udyan draw its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia," read the Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website.

"Sir Edwin Lutyens had finalized the designs of the Amrit Udyan as early as 1917, however, it was only during the year 1928-1929 that plantings were done. His collaborator for the gardens was Director of Horticulture, William Mustoe," it further highlights.

"Like the building of Rashtrapati Bhavan have two different styles of architecture, Indian and western, similarly, Sir Lutyens brought together two different horticulture traditions together for the gardens, the Mughal style and the English flower garden. Mughal canals, terraces and flowering shrubs are beautifully blended with European flowerbeds, lawns and private hedges," it added.