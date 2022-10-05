On his visit to Himachal, PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur today

During his visit to Himachal Pradesh, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

New Delhi, Oct 05: During his day-long visit to Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur at around 11.30 am on Wednesday.

Constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1470 crore, AIIMS Bilaspur is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty & 17 super specialty departments, 18 modular operation theaters, 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.

It is spread over 247 acres, and equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy & Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30-bedded AYUSH block.

The hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. Also, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong. The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS Course and 60 students for nursing courses every year.

After the AIIMS event, he he will reach Luhnu Ground of Bilaspur at around 12:45 PM, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects and also address a public function.

Prime Minister will reach the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu at around 3:15 PM, where he will participate in Kullu Dussehra celebrations.