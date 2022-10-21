On eve of Deepavali, PM to visit Ayodhya on Oct 23

New Delhi, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya, UP on 23rd October. At around 5 PM, Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman, followed by inspection of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

At around 5:45 PM, he will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram. Around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the kickstart of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister.