On Eid-al-Fitr, PM Modi calls for brotherhood, togetherness

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity, PM Modi said on Twitter.

"Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramzan ends. Special importance is given to the distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous society," President of India Ram Nath Kovind said.

People across the country are celebrating Eid-al-Fitr on May 3 as the holy month of fasting Ramzan came to an end. In many parts the festival was celebrated on Monday.