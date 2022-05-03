On Eid-al-Fitr, PM Modi calls for brotherhood, togetherness

New Delhi, May 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. The PM who is on a three nation tour that began Monday extended his greetings and wished for togetherness and brotherhood in society.
"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity, PM Modi said on Twitter.
"Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramzan ends. Special importance is given to the distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous society," President of India Ram Nath Kovind said.
People across the country are celebrating Eid-al-Fitr on May 3 as the holy month of fasting Ramzan came to an end. In many parts the festival was celebrated on Monday.
