On derogatory Hindu comments, Nadda says Satish Jarkiholi playing the Congress agenda

Bhandari asked the BJP chief about the remarks made by the Congress leader who said that Hindu is Persian word and it means dirty. He asked what Nadda think of this especially at a time when the Congress is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

New Delhi, Nov 09: BJP president J P Nadda hit out at the Congress party for entertaining derogatory remarks made by its leader Satish Jarkiholi against The Hindu community. The remarks were made during an interview with psephologist, Pradeep Bhandari of India News.

Nadda responded by saying that this is not a Bharat Jodo, but Bharat Todo Yatra. People like Satish play the Congress agenda and this is their job to divide the people by making such remarks.

He also reminded that Rahul Gandhi had gone to JNU to show solidarity with those chanting anti-India slogans. After the terrorists were assassinated in the Battle House encounter, Sonia Gandhi could not sleep for nights. This is their level of affection and people like Satish are their foot-soldiers.

The background:

On November 6 Satish Jarkiholi made derogatory statements against the Hindu community in Nippani, Belagavi, Karnataka. He said that the word Hindu originated from Persia and was not an Indian term.

He also said that the original meaning of the term was dirty and insulting and wondered why people were taking the term Hindu with so much seriousness.

Where did the word Hindu come from? Is it our own? No it is not. It is of Persian origin and where is that? It refers to countries such as Iran, Kazakhstan, Iraq and Uzbekistan. What is the relation of India with these countries? How can it be an Indian term and there needs to be a debate on it, he had also said.

He said people to refer to Wikipedia. If it is not an Indian term why are people taking it so seriously. If you know the original meaning, you will be ashamed as the meaning is dirty and insulting, he also added.

The video went viral on the social media with many including the Congress party criticising the leader over the comments.

Upcoming elections:

On the upcoming elections, he said that the real competitor of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat is the Congress. On the rebel factor in Himachal Pradesh, Nadda dismissed the same and said that it would have a negligible impact on such a politically aware state. He also said that the Congress leaders have refrained from campaigning in the state and have left it up to the local leaders to fend for themselves.

He said that the BJP will outperform itself in Himachal Pradesh when compared to the 2017 elections. The party is in a comfortable position in Gujarat he added.

Nadda's take on AAP:

On the Aam Aadmi Party, Nadda said that they are a banner based party, while the BJP is cadre based. Arvind Kejriwal puts up large banners and gives false impression that he is winning the elections.

The AAP has lost deposits in Uttarakhand and Goa and the same would happen to it in Himachal as well. The party makes narratives through advertisements and people can now clearly see their administrative failure.

He said that Kejriwal has zero credibility and added that three AAP leaders are no languishing in jail.