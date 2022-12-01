On day one of Gujarat polls, BJP Vansda candidate attacked

The BJP has accused Congress candidate Anant Patel's supporters for the attack. In the attack, the BJP candidate sustained injuries on his head and was rushed to the hospital.

Deputy superintendent of police, Navsari SK Rai said that a case was registered at the Vansda police station. The police has started an investigation into the matter.

Among 182 seats in the Gujarat assembly, Vansda is one of them. The seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.

The state of Gujarat is witnessing the first phase of elections today amid tight security arrangements.

During the first phase of polls, the votings are to be held in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

In the first phase, 788 candidates are in the fray. A total of 2,39,76,670 voters will cast their votes by 5 pm today.

Out of the total number of electorates, 1,24,33,362 are males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 are from the third gender. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.

There are 5,74,560 voters who are between 18 to 19 years of age while 4,945 voters are above 99 years of age. There are 163 NRI voters, of which 125 are men and 38 are women, according to the election commission.

There are 14,382 voting centres, out of which 3,311 are in the urban areas and 11,071 in the rural areas.

The BJP has been ruling in Gujarat for 27 years and is exuding confidence in retaining the state. The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are looking to cash in on 'anti-incumbency' and issues like inflation and unemployment to get to power.

(With input from ANI)